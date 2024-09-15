HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 77.4% annually over the last three years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $24.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

