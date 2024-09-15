HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.23 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

