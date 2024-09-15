Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,445 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $6,000,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 295.1% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 463,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 346,354 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

