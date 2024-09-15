Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

