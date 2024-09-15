Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 49,391 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

