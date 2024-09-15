Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

