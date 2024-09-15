Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.