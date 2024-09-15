Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of -487.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.