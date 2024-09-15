Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

