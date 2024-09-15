Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 8,793 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 1.48% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2384 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

