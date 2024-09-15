Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Update

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,024,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 14,124,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Haitong Securities Stock Performance
HTNGF remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Haitong Securities has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
Haitong Securities Company Profile
