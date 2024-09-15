Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Update

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,024,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 14,124,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Haitong Securities Stock Performance

HTNGF remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Haitong Securities has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Haitong Securities Company Profile

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

