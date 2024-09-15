Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,500 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the August 15th total of 318,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter worth about $107,651,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,514,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,646,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000.
Shares of NYSE:HAFN opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.99.
Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.
