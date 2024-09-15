GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after acquiring an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after acquiring an additional 563,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,140,000 after acquiring an additional 240,766 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

