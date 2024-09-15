GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.07.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
