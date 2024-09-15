GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $19.28 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $19.28.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GungHo Online Entertainment
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.