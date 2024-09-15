GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $19.28 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

