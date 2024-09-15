Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239,765 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of Granite Construction worth $43,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,154 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 809,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,755,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $76.37 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

