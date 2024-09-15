Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $186.12 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Goldfinch has a market cap of $186.12 million and approximately $511,810.65 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003748 BTC on exchanges.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,930,851 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.
Buying and Selling Goldfinch
