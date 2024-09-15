Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.84

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $14.31. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 2,050,352 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Stock Up 2.6 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

