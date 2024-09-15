Gode Chain (GODE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $6,281.06 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

