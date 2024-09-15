Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

