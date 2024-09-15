Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Trading Down 1.9%

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.33. 700,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,083,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

