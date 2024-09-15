GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Shares Up 10%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 2,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
GivBux Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.
GivBux Company Profile
GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
