GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
GFL opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.85%.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
