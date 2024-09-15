Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.