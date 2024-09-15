Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,707,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $98,282,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

