Garrison Asset Management LLC Invests $695,000 in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

EIPI stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

