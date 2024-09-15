Garrison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

