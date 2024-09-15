Galxe Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Galxe has a market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $24,978.14 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00003694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 84,147,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,896,720 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

