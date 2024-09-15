FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSEP. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $5,211,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $4,827,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $399,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
