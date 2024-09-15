FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 229.2% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
