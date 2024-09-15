FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the August 15th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FreightCar America Stock Up 8.2 %

RAIL stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAIL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FreightCar America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FreightCar America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Articles

