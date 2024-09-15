Frax Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.68 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Frax has a market capitalization of $647.57 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,434,270 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

