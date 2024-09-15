FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $379.85 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08621107 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $86.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

