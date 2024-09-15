Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.63.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

