First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 192.2% in August

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 192.2% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.27.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

