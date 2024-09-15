First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTXR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.93. 1,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.