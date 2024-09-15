First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.43. 374,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $49.92.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
