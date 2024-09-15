First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.43. 374,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.