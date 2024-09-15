First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.42

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $18.97. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 164,006 shares trading hands.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
