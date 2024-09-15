First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.52 billion and $1.95 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00257765 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,515,962,448 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,515,962,448.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00087804 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 360 active market(s) with $1,740,808,564.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

