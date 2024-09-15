Financial Survey: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Skyworks Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.43 $982.80 million $5.32 19.26

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Skyworks Solutions 17.85% 15.41% 11.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 2 16 5 0 2.13

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $113.94, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

