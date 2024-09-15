Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DUK opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

