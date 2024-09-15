Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 102,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

NOC opened at $519.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $528.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

