Fiduciary Group LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $225.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $228.68.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.03.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

