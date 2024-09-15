Fiduciary Group LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

