Fiduciary Group LLC Has $429,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

