Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

