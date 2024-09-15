Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $478,594,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,522,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,692,000 after acquiring an additional 598,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

