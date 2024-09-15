Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

