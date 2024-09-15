Fetch.ai Trading 28.2% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $167.59 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00041339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

