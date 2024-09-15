Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $176.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00040754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

