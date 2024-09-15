Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Femasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Femasys

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.81.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,757.16% and a negative return on equity of 119.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Femasys worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.